Andy Kotelnicki returns to Kansas Jayhawks as asssociate head coach for 2026 season

Andy Kotelnicki is set to make a return to the Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Lance Leipold announced on Friday (January 2). The veteran coach, known for building explosive offenses, will take on the role of associate head coach starting in the 2026 season. This reunion brings back a key figure from KU's recent turnaround.

A longstanding partnership with Lance Leipold Kotelnicki and Leipold have a deep history, working together for 11 seasons across Wisconsin-Whitewater, Buffalo, and Kansas. Their collaboration has consistently produced high-powered offenses. At Kansas from 2021 to 2023, Kotelnicki served as offensive coordinator and later associate head coach/offensive coordinator.

"We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence," Leipold said. "Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience over the past two seasons at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways. Having worked with Andy for 11 years, I'm looking forward to him rejoining this current staff as associate head coach."

Andy Kotelnicki's success at Kansas and Penn State During his first stint at KU, Kotelnicki transformed the Jayhawks' offense. The 2022 and 2023 teams rank among the program's top three in scoring, averaging 35.6 and 34.8 points per game, respectively. In 2022, Kansas set a school record with 7.0 yards per play, ranking second nationally. The Jayhawks earned back-to-back bowl appearances for only the second time in history.

After leaving for Penn State in 2024, Kotelnicki continued his success. The Nittany Lions reached the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal and won the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. In 2024, Penn State led the nation in first downs and explosive plays.

Andy Kotelnicki on his return to Kansas Kotelnicki expressed, "I care deeply about the University of Kansas, and my family and I are thrilled to be back at a university that has been so good to us. Working alongside Coach Leipold has been one of the highlights of my career, and I'm excited to rejoin him and the entire staff at KU. I'm very grateful to Coach, Athletic Director Travis Goff, and Chancellor Doug Girod for welcoming us back. I can't wait to get to work."

Track record across coaching stops At Buffalo, Andy Kotelnicki orchestrated record-breaking offenses, including national rankings in rushing and scoring. Earlier, at Wisconsin-Whitewater, he contributed to two national championships.