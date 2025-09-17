Andy Pycroft cleared by ICC in response to PCB complaint over Asia Cup conduct; all you need to know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has backed match referee Andy Pycroft, rejecting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) push to remove him from the Asia Cup panel. The decision follows a thorough ICC investigation after the India vs Pakistan match, which found no evidence of wrongdoing by Pycroft.

Advertisement

What was PCB’s complaint? The PCB pointed fingers at match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging he instructed captains to skip handshakes at the toss and even blocked team sheet exchanges, favouring India. This incident, the first India-Pakistan clash since April's cross-border tensions, turned a routine gesture into a diplomatic flashpoint.

The PCB had raised concerns about Pycroft’s conduct, prompting the ICC to launch an inquiry. However, the investigation concluded that there was no misconduct or violation on Pycroft’s part.

Andy Pycroft cleared by ICC The ICC’s communication to the PCB highlighted that Andy Pycroft played a crucial role in averting potential controversy during the Asia Cup. Specifically, he discreetly advised captains Suryakumar Yadav of India and Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan to avoid handshakes at the toss, a move that prevented an awkward moment for both teams. The ICC emphasized that Pycroft’s actions were professional and did not breach any match protocols.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s delayed arrival to match against the UAE sparked controversy In a separate incident, the Pakistan team faced criticism after arriving late for their Asia Cup match against the UAE, causing a one-hour delay in the start of play.

Implications for the Asia Cup The ICC’s firm support for Pycroft signals its intent to uphold the integrity of its officiating processes, even in the face of pressure from influential boards like the PCB.

As the tournament progresses, the focus will likely shift back to the on-field action, with Pakistan aiming to regain momentum after the delay controversy.

Asia Cup Group A Points Table India are currently at the top of the points table with two wins from two matches. They have secured 4 points and have a strong NRR of +4.793. They are followed by Pakistan (+1.649 NRR) and UAE (-2.030) both with two points each from one win and a loss, respectively. Oman are at the bottom of the table without clinching a single win. In the upcoming game, the team that wins will make it to the next stage of the tournament.