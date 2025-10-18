Ange Postecoglou sacked by Nottingham Forest after loss against Chelsea and 39 days in charge

Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Ange Postecoglou just 39 days after his appointment on September 9, 2025. The decision came after a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday (October 18), with the announcement made a mere 19 minutes after the final whistle. This marks one of the shortest managerial stints in Premier League history, leaving fans stunned.

A string of disappointing results Ange Postecoglou’s time at Nottingham Forest included a lack of success, with the team failing to secure a single victory in eight matches across all competitions. The Australian manager's attacking philosophy, which had previously brought success to the other teams, failed to translate at Forest. The club’s released a statement to announce the sacking.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.”

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis, visibly frustrated during the Chelsea defeat, left his seat midway through the match, signaling the end was near for Postecoglou. The loss highlighted ongoing struggles, with Forest sitting in 17th place, just above the Premier League relegation zone.

Second-shortest reign in Premier League history Ange Postecoglou’s 39-day tenure is the second shortest in Premier League history, surpassed only by Sam Allardyce’s 30-day spell at Leeds United in 2023, where he failed to prevent relegation. Les Reed’s 40-day stint at Charlton in 2006 now ranks third.