Another Delhi Capitals player fined for breach of IPL Code of Conduct after MI vs DC match

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs to clinch the fourth berth in the Playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Wednesday, May 21. After the match, a DC player was slammed with a fine for breaching the Code of Conduct rules. However, he was not the first member of the team to be penalised in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals player to be fined Mukesh Kumar, Delhi Capitals pacer, has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in the MI vs DC clash. He was penalised for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the league's Code of Conduct rules. It addresses the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, or ground fixtures during a match.

The 31-year-old accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Daniel Manohar, whose decision for Level 1 breaches was final and binding. However, he did not disclose the reason behind the fine.

Mukesh Kumar in the MI vs DC match Mukesh had a tough outing against MI. He conceded 48 runs in his four overs, including a costly and game-changing 19th over that went for 27 runs. His spell included five fours and three sixes. Despite scalping two wickets, his economy rate of 12 runs per over highlighted the struggles DC faced against MI batters.

Multiple DC members fined for breach of IPL Code of Conduct Mukesh’s fine is the third disciplinary action against a DC member in the ongoing season. Earlier, after a game against Mumbai Indians, captain Axar Patel was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate. It was DC’s first over-rate offence of the season under Article 2.22.

Additionally, Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel was fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit point for a Level 1 breach under Article 2.20, which pertains to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, during DC’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mukesh Kumar in IPL 2025 Mukesh has played 11 of their 13 matches and claimed 11 wickets. He registered an average of 32.63 and an economy rate of 10.11.

Delhi Capitals on IPL 2025 Points Table Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table. They have won six out of 13 games played, and their NRR is -0.019.