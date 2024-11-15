Anshul Kamboj scripts history in Ranji Trophy, joins elite list among Indians

Anshul Kamboj etched his name into history books by becoming the third bowler in Ranji Trophy to take all 10 wickets in an innings on Friday. The Haryana medium-pacer achieved the feat against Kerala in an Elite Group C clash at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak. Starting Day 3 with just two wickets needed to complete the milestone, Kamboj dismissed Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to return with the figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs.

Only two players have achieved the same before Kamboj. They are Bengal's Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20 vs Assam, 1956) and Pradeep Sundaram of Rajasthan (10/78 vs Vidarbha, 1985). Besides that, Kamboj also became the sixth Indian bowler to take a 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Legendary Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte and Debashish Mohanty are the others on the list.

Riding on Kamboj special, Haryana bowled out Kerala for 291 in their first innings. Earlier, the match started late after the first session on Day 1 was washed out due to rain. At the time of writing the article, Haryana were 100/5 in 38 overs, still trailing by 191 runs. Kamboj also went past 50 First-Class wickets in 19 matches.

The right-arm seamer recently represented India A in the Emerging Asia Cup in Oman. He was also among the leading wicket-takers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 17 scalps from 10 matches as Haryana won the title for the first time. Kamboj is also the third pacer with an eight-wicket haul in Duleep Trophy after Mohanty (10/46) and Ashok Dinda (8/123). Kamboj has 23 wickets from 15 List-A games to his name.

Kamboj came into limelight after he was picked up by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 following an impressive domestic season. He played three games towards the end of the season and took two wickets. With his super show, Kamboj once again sends a reminder to all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the mega auction which is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Best bowling figures in Ranji Trophy 10/20 – Premangshu Chatterjee – Bengal vs Assam (1956-57)

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana vs Kerala (2024-25)

10/78 – Pradeep Sunderam – Rajasthan vs Vidarbha (1985-86) List of Indian bowlers with 10-wicket haul in First-Class cricket 10/20 – Premangshu Chatterjee – Bengal v Assam (1956-57) - Ranji Trophy

10/46 – Debasis Mohanty – East Zone v South Zone (2000-01) - Duleep Trophy

10/49 – Anshul Kamboj – Haryana v Kerala (2024-25) 10/74

10-74 - Anil Kumble – India v Pakistan (1999) -- Kotla -- Test match

10/78 – Pradeep Sundaram – Rajasthan v Vidarbha (1985-86) - Ranji Trophy

10/78 – Subhash Gupte – Bombay v Pakistan Combined Services and Bahawalpur XI (1954-55)