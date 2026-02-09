Anthony Davis is expected to return this season, Wizards GM Will Dawkins says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Sunday he expects Anthony Davis to return to the court this season, but that the timeline will become clearer during the All-Star break.

Dawkins' remarks came a day after The Athletic reported that the Wizards were likely to shut down the injured 10-time All-Star forward for the remainder of the season, citing a league source it did not name.

Washington acquired Davis — who has been recovering from a sprained finger on his non-shooting hand since Jan. 8 — ahead of Thursday's trade deadline as the centerpiece of an eight-player deal with Dallas. His initial expected return timeline was six weeks.

“The plan for AD right now is to go back to Dallas and finish his rehab,” Dawkins said. “During All-Star break, he takes another visit for a doctor. And that's a big appointment for us to kind of see where his progress is at.”

The Wizards (14-37) entered Sunday's game against Miami in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference but with potentially a much more competitive roster looking toward next season.

Washington also acquired four-time All-Star Trae Young from Atlanta in January. And despite both deals, they retained most of a young core that includes second-year forward Alex Sarr and rookie guard Tre Johnson.

Young has been out with a sprained knee and also will be reassessed during the break, Dawkins said.

“He's still working on the court,” Dawkins said. “He started doing 1-on-0, he started doing a little bit of more 2-on-2 type actions. ... He's trending in a positive direction.”