Buffalo Bills head coach search: Anthony Lynn Joe Brady, Brian Daboll, make it to early interview list

The Buffalo Bills are moving quickly in their quest for a new head coach after parting ways with Sean McDermott. Early reports spotlight three candidates with direct ties to the franchise. Notably, current offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, and ex-assistant Anthony Lynn are the top three candidates.

Early interviews focus on familiar faces Buffalo Bills' search kicked off with familiar names, emphasizing continuity around superstar quarterback Josh Allen. According to an ESPN report, the team has scheduled an interview on Saturday with Anthony Lynn, now the Washington Commanders' running backs coach and run game coordinator.

Anthony Lynn's history with the Bills runs deep. He was on staff during Rex Ryan's tenure and stepped up as interim offensive coordinator after Ryan's 2016 midseason exit. Lynn later led the Chargers as head coach from 2017-2020, compiling a 33-31 record and a 1-1 playoff mark.

Also Read | Bills fire Sean McDermott, promote Brandon Beane in major leadership shakeup

The Bills have also planned to interview their own Joe Brady, who has been instrumental in the offense's recent success and Josh Allen's growth. Brady, a rising name in coaching circles, has already fielded head coaching interest from other teams this cycle.

Multiple outlets indicate Brian Daboll is also in the mix for an interview. The former New York Giants head coach (fired mid-2025) previously served as Buffalo's offensive coordinator from 2018-2021, helping transform Allen into an MVP-caliber player.

Daboll's local roots, being a New York native, and his strong rapport with Allen make him an intriguing return candidate, despite his uneven Giants tenure.

Buffalo Bills' strategy All three bring varying degrees of Buffalo Bills familiarity, which could ease the transition amid high expectations. With Josh Allen as the centerpiece and a new stadium on the horizon, the franchise seeks a leader who can push past regular-season wins into deep playoff runs.

Brady offers internal stability and offensive expertise, Lynn provides head coaching experience and run-game focus, while Daboll brings proven Allen synergy and big-game scheming.