Anthony Martial poised for shock move to Mexico; Ex-Man Utd star eyes Pumas switch

Anthony Martial, the former Manchester United star now sidelined at AEK Athens, is on the verge of a sensational loan move to Mexican giants Pumas UNAM. The 29-year-old Frenchman, who has been largely overlooked in Greece, could reunite with former Premier League talents Aaron Ramsey and Keylor Navas, injecting excitement into Pumas' campaign for the Apertura title.

Advertisement

What sparked the transfer? AEK Athens, eager to shorten their squad and wage bill, have decided to offload Martial despite his contract running until 2027. The Greek club views the striker as surplus to requirements after a modest debut season. Notably, he featured in 23 games, netting nine goals and adding two assists.

Pumas, a storied Mexican team, has shown keen interest in bringing the versatile forward to Liga MX on loan. However, talks are hitting snags over Martial's hefty salary; he remains one of the highest earners at AEK, posing a significant hurdle in the final stages.

The move comes as the transfer window edges toward its close this week, with AEK and Martial's representatives pushing to seal the deal.

Advertisement

Anthony Martial's journey Anthony Martial's career has been a tale of highs and lows. He started his football journey at Monaco after transferring from Lyon in 2013, dazzling in Ligue 1 and the Champions League with his pace and finishing. His form caught Manchester United's attention, leading to a blockbuster €42m (£36m/$48m) switch in 2015, the most expensive deal for a teenager at the time.

Over nine seasons at Old Trafford, Martial made 319 appearances, scoring 90 goals. His debut campaign was electric, but true promise shone in 2019-20 when he bagged 23 goals alongside Marcus Rashford, forming a lethal partnership. Yet, inconsistency compounded by nagging injuries and frosty relationships with managers, especially Jose Mourinho, led to his departure last year, seeking fresh opportunities in Greece.

Advertisement

A star-studded reunion in Mexico If the transfer materializes, Martial will join a Pumas side including ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Keylor Navas, the Costa Rican shot-stopper who won multiple Champions League titles with Real Madrid, bringing world-class experience between the posts.