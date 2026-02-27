Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis Colts mutually agree on trade pursuit; Minnesota Vikings eye potential deal

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson have reached a pivotal agreement to explore trade possibilities, signalling the likely end of his tenure in Indianapolis after three challenging seasons.

Mutual decision emerges at NFL Scouting Combine During the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the Colts met with Anthony Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, on Thursday morning. Both parties concluded that pursuing a trade served their best interests, according to NFL Network's report, citing informed sources. Notably, the team granted Richardson permission to seek opportunities elsewhere.

The development comes as the Colts prepare to re-sign veteran Daniel Jones as their primary starter, narrowing Richardson's role within the organization.

High draft pedigree meets on-field struggles Selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft from Florida, Anthony Richardson arrived with exceptional athleticism, arm strength, and mobility. However, injuries limited his rookie campaign significantly.

In 2024, he started 11 games but faced ongoing issues with accuracy and consistency. Last season, Jones outperformed Richardson in training camp for the starting position, restricting Richardson to just two appearances, none as a starter, before an orbital bone fracture sustained in pregame warmups during Week 6 ended his year early.

In total across three seasons, Richardson completed 50.6% of his 350 pass attempts for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. While his deep-ball ability and rushing threat showed promise, limited playing time and health setbacks hindered consistent progress.

At the Combine earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard remained supportive, stating, "I'm not gonna say he needs a complete fresh start. Anthony's still young. He's still developing. So we'll see what the future holds. But I still believe in Anthony."

Ballard also confirmed Richardson had been medically cleared from his recent injury. Despite these comments, the subsequent meeting with Richardson's representatives shifted the outlook toward separation.

View full Image Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans. (file photo) ( AP )

Minnesota Vikings among leading potential suitors The Minnesota Vikings have emerged as a prominent team with mutual interest in acquiring Anthony Richardson. Wolfe highlighted this connection, noting Minnesota's desire to strengthen its quarterback depth behind 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has long admired Richardson, a sentiment evident from a memorable postgame interaction following a 2024 matchup where O'Connell offered encouragement.