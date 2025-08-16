Antoine Semenyo racial abuse: Bournemouth forward shares heartfelt post, ‘Last night at Anfield will stay with me…’

Antoine Semenyo, Bournemouth forward, faced a distressing incident of alleged racial abuse during the Premier League’s opening match against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday (August 15). Semenyo opened up about the incident with a heartfelt social media post.

What happened during the Liverpool vs Bournemouth game at Anfield? During the first half of the match, around the 29th minute, Semenyo reported a racist comment from a spectator while preparing for a throw-in near the Main Stand.

Referee Anthony Taylor halted the game, consulting with managers Arne Slot (Liverpool) and Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth), as well as captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith. The 47-year-old fan was identified, ejected from the stadium, and Merseyside Police launched a hate crime investigation.

Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton stated, “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form,” and confirmed efforts to seek a football banning order.

An anti-discrimination message was read to the crowd at halftime, and the Premier League issued a statement condemning racism, pledging a full investigation and support for Semenyo and both clubs.

Liverpool FC also denounced the incident, stating, “We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms; it has no place in society or football.”

Antoine Semenyo's performance Despite the emotional toll, Semenyo displayed remarkable resilience. He scored twice in the second half, leveling the score at 2-2 before Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory with late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah.

Antoine Semenyo's social media post Antoine Semenyo shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram handle.

"Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together," he expressed.

"To my Bournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the Liverpool players and fans who showed their true character, to the Premier League officials who handled it professionally - thank you,” posted Semenyo on Instagram.

“Football showed its best side when it mattered most. Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be. The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together," he further added.

Football’s ongoing battle against racism The incident sheds light on the ongoing challenge of racism in football. Bournemouth captain Adam Smith expressed frustration, stating, “It’s totally unacceptable... Taking a knee has taken no effect.”

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk called the abuse a “disgrace” and emphasized the need to educate future generations, adding, “I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it.”