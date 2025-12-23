Antoine Semenyo transfer news: Chelsea enter race for Bournemouth star amid top club interest

The January 2026 transfer window is heating up with Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo at the center of attention. Multiple Premier League giants are chasing the 25-year-old Ghana international, who has impressed with his pace, power, and goal-scoring ability this season.

Chelsea's enquiry sparks fresh competition Chelsea have recently made an initial enquiry about signing Antoine Semenyo, exploring the conditions of a potential deal. This move places the Blues alongside Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the pursuit. Tottenham Hotspur, who showed interest earlier, have now stepped back to focus on other targets.

Semenyo's contract includes a £65m release clause that activates on January 1, 2026, but only for a limited period, reportedly the first half or first 10 days of the window. This time-sensitive clause adds urgency, as clubs must act quickly to avoid negotiations dragging on.

Why Semenyo is in high demand The forward has shone for Bournemouth in the 2025-26 Premier League season, netting eight goals and providing three assists in around 16 appearances. His recent form includes scoring in back-to-back games, showcasing his consistency and versatility across the attacking line.

According to Sky Sports, “Antoine Semenyo is going to have a choice of which club he signs for. It's up to him where he wants to go.”

He highlighted the reasonable £65m fee for such a talented player and Bournemouth's strategic clause timing to prevent late-window disruptions.

Manchester United and Manchester City currently lead the race, with United boss Ruben Amorim calling Semenyo a "special player." Liverpool's interest has grown following Alexander Isak's serious leg fracture injury, which sidelined the striker for several months after surgery.

Views from Bournemouth camp Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola remains hopeful of retaining his star, "Antoine Semenyo right now is with us. He's playing very well... I hope we can keep him." Iraola praised Semenyo's commitment and value beyond just goals.

Teammate Justin Kluivert echoed this, telling Sky Sports News: "He is a top player. He is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League... He gives Bournemouth 100 per cent every day."

Potential impact With the clause's limited window, the saga could be resolved early in January. Semenyo's decision may hinge on playing time, managerial fit, like working with Pep Guardiola or Ruben Amorim, and personal terms. This rare mid-season opportunity for a proven Premier League talent makes it one of the window's biggest stories.

