AP Mock Draft 1.0: Edge rushers go 2-3-4 after Raiders take QB Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall

Fernando Mendoza won a Heisman Trophy, led Indiana to its first national championship and will be the No. 1 overall pick when the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock next month.

The rest of the NFL draft isn’t that clear-cut. It’s not even a certainty another quarterback will be selected in the first round after Mendoza, though Ty Simpson made a strong case at the scouting combine.

Here’s the first edition of the AP’s 2026 mock draft in order of picks without any projected trades:

Mendoza is a precise pocket passer with prototypical size, poise and maturity. The Raiders have some playmakers — Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty — but must build around Mendoza and protect him. Mendoza should benefit from having part-owner Tom Brady around for advice. The Raiders haven't won a playoff game since losing the Super Bowl following the 2002 season and have only reached the postseason twice in that span. They need Mendoza to be a franchise QB.

Reese is a freak athlete — he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash — who played off-ball linebacker and standup edge. He has the talent to be an elite edge rusher and the Jets need a can’t-miss prospect.

Bailey is mocked as high as No. 2 on many draft boards. He’s another immensely athletic edge with elite upside. If the Cardinals don’t trade down to add more draft capital, he’s an ideal fit.

Bain is a versatile rusher who can line up on the edge or inside against guards, creating mismatches. He’ll be a huge asset for new coach Robert Saleh.

Protecting Jaxson Dart is a priority for the Giants. Mauigoa is a three-year starter at right tackle who would instantly upgrade New York’s offensive line.

Proctor started at left tackle as a true freshman and allowed just two sacks in his three seasons. The Browns need to overhaul their offensive line and Proctor is a great start. He has great size — 6-foot-7, 352 pounds — and plenty of athleticism. Proctor even had five runs for 16 yards.

Styles’ impressive combine performance helped him soar into the top five on many draft boards. The Commanders have needs on offense but can’t pass up a gifted defensive player like Styles.

Tate has been compared to Chris Olave and would end up playing with him. He’s a consistent route runner with excellent hands and enough speed to be a top playmaker.

The Chiefs need to help Patrick Mahomes with better blocking and more receivers. Love immediately takes pressure off Mahomes and the passing game, giving the offense a playmaker who can go the distance every touch.

Delane is the best cover corner in the draft. He’ll provide a significant boost for a defense that has struggled.

McCoy is a consistent player with outstanding ball skills. The Dolphins could look at a receiver to replace Tyreek Hill but new coach Jeff Hafley is a former defensive coordinator and McCoy is a player who can anchor the secondary.

Scouts rave about Faulk’s leadership and he has obvious talent. An ideal fit for the Cowboys, who are trying to replace Micah Parsons’ production.

Downs is an elite, versatile playmaker who only slips this far because of knee concerns that cropped up at the combine. Adding Downs after acquiring All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie solidifies the Rams’ secondary.

Ioane fills a big need for the Ravens and fits their run-blocking scheme nicely.

Allen is one of the most versatile linebackers in the draft and can take over as the defensive play-caller if Lavonte David retires.

The Jets bolster the other side of the trenches with their second pick in the first half of the first round. Freeling has elite athleticism and just needs more experience.

Fano could be long gone by the time the Lions pick due to his natural talent. He slips because short arms have become a big topic since the Super Bowl.

Thieneman had an impressive combine, running a 4.36 40-yard dash that was faster than some of the NFL’s best receivers. A three-year starter, he’ll step right into Brian Flores’ defense.

Mesidor is an older prospect at age 25 but his talent is clear on video. He’ll generate pressure from the outside and is solid against the run.

An athletic cornerback who immediately gives Dallas and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker an impact starter.

Simpson could finally be Pittsburgh’s long-term answer at quarterback with a chance to develop under coach Mike McCarthy.

He’s the best tight end in the draft. Could quickly become Justin Herbert’s favorite target.

The Eagles often take offensive or defensive linemen in the first round and have a need. Lomu is an eventual successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Banks will need more seasoning after playing in just three games last year due to injury but his raw talent is off the charts.

McDonald is another Buckeyes player going in the first round. He’s a natural run defender who’ll clog the middle of the line.

Boston is strong, fast and has elite ball skills. He gives Josh Allen a target he needs.

The 49ers also need an offensive tackle but they’re going to have to rebuild their receiver corps. Fields is a tough, physical wideout who is a red zone threat.

The Texans need to protect C.J. Stroud better. Iheanachor is an athletic former basketball player with ideal size who will need time to develop but projects as a potential starter right away.

Miller started 54 games in college and can step right in and play for the Chiefs, who need to bolster protection for Mahomes.

Lemon is an elite playmaker who’ll give Bo Nix another option and bolster the Broncos’ offense.

Young is a disruptive force who brings energy and leadership. Should fit well with coach Mike Vrabel.

The Super Bowl champions improve the league’s best defense by adding another defensive back from South Carolina after hitting the jackpot with Nick Emmanwori last year.

