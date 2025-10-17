Apple TV becomes exclusive United States broadcaster for Formula 1; secures 5-year media deal

Apple TV has secured an exclusive five-year partnership with Formula 1 to become the sole broadcaster of all F1 races in the United States starting in 2026. This deal, announced on Friday, promises to elevate the viewing experience for the US fans with innovative coverage and integration across Apple’s ecosystem.

Details about the media deal Starting in 2026, Apple TV subscribers will have access to every Formula 1 practice, qualifying, Sprint session, and Grand Prix. Select races and all practice sessions will also be available for free within the Apple TV app, ensuring broader accessibility. Additionally, F1 TV Premium, Formula 1’s premier content offering, will be included free with an Apple TV subscription in the US, providing fans with exclusive content like onboard cameras and in-depth analysis.

Formula One and the United States Formula 1’s popularity in the United States has surged in recent years, with a reported 52 million fans in 2024, according to the 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey conducted with Motorsport Network. The survey highlights that 47 percent of the new US fans, who have followed the sport for five years or less, are aged 18-24, and over half are female, signaling a diverse and growing fanbase.

This partnership with Apple TV aims to capitalize on this momentum, delivering a dynamic viewing experience tailored to both loyal fans and newcomers.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the US front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1’s president and CEO, emphasized the shared vision to “bring this amazing sport to our fans in the US and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach.”

Integration across Apple’s ecosystem Beyond live race coverage, Apple will amplify Formula 1 across its platforms, including Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness+. The Apple Sports app, available for free on iPhone, will offer real-time updates, live leaderboards, season standings, and interactive features like Live Activities on the Lock Screen and a dedicated widget for the iPhone Home Screen.

Also Read | George Russell pips Verstappen and Norris to claim F1 race win at Singapore GP