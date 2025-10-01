Are ‘super spikes’ powering America’s running resurgence?

Cole Hocker entered the last lap of the world championship 5,000-meter race last month in 12th place, well off the front of the pack. But the American was hardly struggling. It was simply his cue to unleash a ferocious finishing kick.

Less than a minute later, Hocker crossed the line in first place.

His tactic had worked to perfection. But he may also have had an extra edge over his rivals. Hocker, who also won Olympic gold in the 1,500 meters, is simply bigger than most of them. And he believes that heavier runners like him might be getting an extra boost from the latest “super spike" shoes.

Hocker is just over 5-foot-10. That’s only slightly taller than Hicham El Guerrouj, the 5-foot-9 Moroccan great of the 1990s and 2000s, who also won world titles in the 1,500m and 5,000m. At 145 pounds, though, Hocker is significantly heavier than El Guerrouj’s 128.

Hicham El Guerrouj, second from left, won gold in the men's 1500m at the 2004 Olympics.

Not long ago, track spikes were little more than barbed leather socks. The more you weighed, the harder the pounding you received on what felt like bare feet. Super spikes, however, have an actual sole—the thickness of a deck of cards made out of high-tech, energy-returning foam—plus a springy carbon-fiber plate.

Since a large number of athletes started using super spikes around 2021, times have gotten faster across the board. Along the way, there also has been an increase in world medalists who deviate from the historical norm of the small, superlight runner.

The shift in body types on the podium is striking. Winners of 1,500m world titles since 2021 include Britain’s Jake Wightman (6 feet) and Josh Kerr (6-foot-2), plus Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen (6-foot-1). Last February, American Yared Nuguse (6-foot-1) briefly owned the indoor mile world record before losing it to Ingebrigtsen.

“Now it seems like there’s a surge of bigger runners, taller runners, that maybe get more return out of that plate," Hocker said. “Probably just like anything else, there’s probably people that benefit more from it than others."

Nike Dragonfly Elite 2 is a ‘’super spike’ with a sole made out of high-tech, energy-returning foam and a springy carbon-fiber plate.

Hocker’s coach, Ben Thomas, recalled a time when today’s surge of medalists from Europe and North America seemed inconceivable. Back when he began coaching in the 1990s, U.S. runners were woefully far behind. “It just seemed like an impossible task," Thomas said. “The East Africans were so dominant."

The challenge was so daunting that in 2001, Nike launched the Oregon Project, a running group designed to restore American middle- and long-distance running. The program was shut down in 2019 after a doping ban against the project’s leader, former New York City Marathon champion Alberto Salazar. No athletes were sanctioned.

But the Oregon Project’s training efforts had already taken root. Matt Centrowitz won gold in the 1,500m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and Galen Rupp snagged silver in the 2012 Olympic 10,000m and bronze in the marathon at the 2016 Games.

“Those were guys that kind of inspired Cole to believe it was possible," Thomas said.

By the 2024 Paris Olympics, U.S. men won a best-ever five medals in races from 1,500 to 10,000 meters.

Their rise tracks closely to the shift in distance-running body types at the highest level. At the 2017 world championships, the three medalists in the 5,000 meters averaged 5-foot-8 and 129 pounds. This year, they were nearly 5-foot-10 and 137 pounds.

Bigger runners regularly beating smaller ones challenges the long-held conventional wisdom that a mid- to long-distance runner should be as light as possible.

Scientific data on whether bigger runners benefit more from modern spikes is scant, said Wouter Hoogkamer, an associate professor of kinesiology at UMass Amherst who has published numerous papers on super shoes.

Hocker, second from right, ran against other world champions in the 1,500m in Paris, including Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Women have shown more improvement with super spikes than men, and women are usually smaller—but that could be explained by factors such as differences in muscle strength, Hoogkamer said.

He said it’s logical that bigger runners have benefited more in the switch from uncushioned spikes to shoes with nearly an inch of super-responsive foam.

First, super spikes return more energy to the runner than old spikes did. Because that energy return is proportional to the force on the shoe, heavier runners are experiencing greater energy return than lighter runners.

Then there’s the pounding, which super spikes have greatly alleviated.

“Your feet get beat up more if you’re a heavier runner with almost nothing between your foot and the ground," Hoogkamer said. “The light runner might have less of a relative benefit because their feet weren’t getting as beat up as the heavy runner."