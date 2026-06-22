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Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi chases all-time record in Dallas - All you need to know

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi during Argentina vs Austria clash as one more goal would take the Argentine captain on top of the list for highest goalscorers in the FIFA World Cup.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Jun 2026, 06:58 PM IST
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Austria.
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Austria.(AFP)
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Having dominated Algeria 3-0 in their Group J opener in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina are aiming to become the fourth country to confirm their place in the round of 32 as the defending champions take on Austria on Monday at the Dallas Stadium. The Argentina vs Austria match starts at 10:30 PM IST.

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Both Argentina and Austria have won a game each so far. Argentina can qualify for the next round with a victory and would be assured of finishing top of Group J if Jordan fail to beat Algeria later on Monday. Austria defeated debutants Jordan 3-1 in their opening match.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: A look at six records that Lionel Messi broke against Algeria

But all eyes will be on Lionel Messi once again as the Argentina captain would be eyeing the FIFA World Cup all-time top goalscorer's record. Having started the tournament with 13 World Cups, Messi's hattrick took him on level with Germany Miroslav Klose.

A goal against Austria would be enough for Messi to become the highest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Messi was at his influential best in Argentina's opening win over Algeria, orchestrating attacks and reminding the world why he remains football's ultimate conductor.

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Highest goalscorers at FIFA World Cup

PlayersGoals
Miroslav Klose (Germany)16
Lionel Messi (Argentina)16
Ronaldo (Brazil)15
Gerd Muller (Germany)14
Kylian Mbappe (France)14

The Argentina captain was tearful after his first goal, and it later emerged that his father is recovering from an unspecified health issue. Despite his personal travails and a troubled build-up because of a hamstring injury, Messi's mere presence appears to inspire his teammates.

Also Read | Lionel Messi etches name in history books in 200th international game

Austria, however, have shown they are no pushovers. Their energetic pressing and attacking intent could provide one of Argentina's toughest tests of the group stage so far.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J points table

RankTeamsMatchesWinDrawLossGDPoints
1Argentina1100+33
2Austria1100+23
3Jordan1001-20
4Iraq1001-30

Group F qualification scenarios

If Austria upset Argentina, they would book a spot in the round of 32. In case of a draw, it would take them to four points from two games. The outcome of the Jordan vs Algeria clash will give a clear picture.

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For Algeria and Jordan, a loss would be devastating for either of the teams. However, a draw would still keep both the nations still in contention with a chance of a win in their respective last group games.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Netizens hail ‘superstar’ Salah as Egypt clinch historic win

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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