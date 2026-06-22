Argentina vs Austria, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi chases all-time record in Dallas - All you need to know

Having dominated Algeria 3-0 in their Group J opener in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina are aiming to become the fourth country to confirm their place in the round of 32 as the defending champions take on Austria on Monday at the Dallas Stadium. The Argentina vs Austria match starts at 10:30 PM IST.

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Both Argentina and Austria have won a game each so far. Argentina can qualify for the next round with a victory and would be assured of finishing top of Group J if Jordan fail to beat Algeria later on Monday. Austria defeated debutants Jordan 3-1 in their opening match.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: A look at six records that Lionel Messi broke against Algeria

But all eyes will be on Lionel Messi once again as the Argentina captain would be eyeing the FIFA World Cup all-time top goalscorer's record. Having started the tournament with 13 World Cups, Messi's hattrick took him on level with Germany Miroslav Klose.

A goal against Austria would be enough for Messi to become the highest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Messi was at his influential best in Argentina's opening win over Algeria, orchestrating attacks and reminding the world why he remains football's ultimate conductor.

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Highest goalscorers at FIFA World Cup

Players Goals Miroslav Klose (Germany) 16 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 16 Ronaldo (Brazil) 15 Gerd Muller (Germany) 14 Kylian Mbappe (France) 14

The Argentina captain was tearful after his first goal, and it later emerged that his father is recovering from an unspecified health issue. Despite his personal travails and a troubled build-up because of a hamstring injury, Messi's mere presence appears to inspire his teammates.

Also Read | Lionel Messi etches name in history books in 200th international game

Austria, however, have shown they are no pushovers. Their energetic pressing and attacking intent could provide one of Argentina's toughest tests of the group stage so far.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J points table

Rank Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GD Points 1 Argentina 1 1 0 0 +3 3 2 Austria 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3 Jordan 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4 Iraq 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group F qualification scenarios If Austria upset Argentina, they would book a spot in the round of 32. In case of a draw, it would take them to four points from two games. The outcome of the Jordan vs Algeria clash will give a clear picture.

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For Algeria and Jordan, a loss would be devastating for either of the teams. However, a draw would still keep both the nations still in contention with a chance of a win in their respective last group games.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in