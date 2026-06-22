Argentina vs Austria Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty after Lautaro Martinez is brought down

Argentina vs Austria Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener for the meeting with Austria in Dallas with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel. But all eyes will be on Lionel Messi.

Extending his record as his Argentina's most capped player, Messi will be hoping to get past Germany's Miroslav Klose for the record of all-time highest goalscorer at the World Cup in his 201st game.

On the other hand, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to the team that won 3-1 against Jordan, with Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch coming in for Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic. Marcel Sabitzer will make his 100th appearance for Austria and starts in midfield alongside Romano Schmid.

How to watch Argentina vs Austria on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Austria clash will be televised from 10:30 PM IST on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Argentina vs Austria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.

Argentina vs Australia starting lineups

Austria: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.