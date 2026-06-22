Argentina vs Austria Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi misses penalty after Lautaro Martinez is brought down

Argentina vs Austria Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener for the meeting with Austria in Dallas with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel. But all eyes will be on Lionel Messi.
Extending his record as his Argentina's most capped player, Messi will be hoping to get past Germany's Miroslav Klose for the record of all-time highest goalscorer at the World Cup in his 201st game.
On the other hand, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to the team that won 3-1 against Jordan, with Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch coming in for Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic. Marcel Sabitzer will make his 100th appearance for Austria and starts in midfield alongside Romano Schmid.
The Argentina vs Austria clash will be televised from 10:30 PM IST on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Argentina vs Austria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
Austria: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.
Chance for Messi and he misses. Lionel Messi gets a loose ball from the left, grips on the ball toswitch his feet, but his right-footer shot is saved by Austria goalkeeper Schlager. Argentina 0-0 Austria (19')
Argentina get the ball rolling and the defending champions are straightaway on the attack. Lautaro Martinez enters the box, but is put down two Austrian defenders inside the box. Replay shows that Schlager and Posch sandwich Martinez. The referee checks on Martinez after almost a minute's play. Penalty for Argentina. Lionel Messi misses penalty as he hits wide. Argentina 0-0 Austria (8')
If Austria manage to upset Argentina today, they will enter the knockouts of a World Cup for the first time in 44 years. On the other hand, Argentina have entered the second round of every World Cup it played as a defending champion in 1982 and 1990.
Time for National Anthems. The flags are being unfurled. Lionel Messi leads Argentina as the players lineup in the tunnel. Austria players join in. The teams make their way into the ground. Argentina to go first followed by Austria.
Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to the team that won 3-1 against Jordan, with Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch coming in for Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic. Marcel Sabitzer will make his 100th appearance for Austria and starts in midfield alongside Romano Schmid.
The total craze in Dallas is now for Lionel Messi. Can he become World Cup's top goalscorer today?
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi in his 201st game for Argentina. with 16 goals and a hattrick against Algeria, Messi is on level with Germany's Miroslav Klose for the record for all-time highest goalscorer at the World Cup. He needs one more goal to become the top scorer at the World Cup.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener for the meeting with Austria in Dallas with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel.
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada.
Austria: Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner; Michael Gregoritsch
The Argentina vs Austria clash will be televised from 10:30 PM IST on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Argentina vs Austria will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
Both Argentina and Austria are coming into this game with a win each in their bag. A win today will help either of the teams a place in the round of 32. While Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0, Austria downed Jordan 3-1 in their openers.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group J match between Argentina and Austria in Dallas.