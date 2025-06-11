Argentina Vs Colombia, World Cup Qualifier: Luis Diaz scores a fantastic solo goal in 1-1 draw | Video

Luis Díaz dribbled past several defenders and scored in the 24th minute. It was an impressive score from the Liverpool standout. The match saw a draw (1-1) between both Colombia and Argentina. The dynamic winger was at his dazzling best, slicing through defenders with the finesse of a matador before unleashing a pinpoint strike that found the back of the net, his seventh goal in this intense World Cup qualifying campaign. Netizens say Diaz ‘deserves to be captain’ among their other reactions.

It propelled Colombia to a solid 24 points, firmly positioning them within the top five of the qualification standings, a reflection of their resilience and unwavering determination.

The breakthrough began with a superb defensive play by James Rodríguez, who won the ball deep in Colombia’s half. Demonstrating both vision and poise, the captain advanced to midfield and sent a perfectly timed pass down the left flank, hitting Luis Díaz in full stride. The Liverpool star accelerated, skillfully weaving past four Argentine defenders before calmly placing the ball beyond Emiliano Martínez.

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “That Luis Díaz goal is PURE ART! Look how he devours four Argentine defenders like it's nothing... that's the Colombian magic we need to see more often. 🔥 Argentina vs. Colombia always brings these historic moments that take your breath away. What a game!” Another said, “It seems that Luis Díaz is going to save coach Lorenzo's job.” A third commented, “What a performance from luis diaz.” “Luis Díaz deserves to be captain,” stated a fourth internet user.

Going up against Argentina seemed no easy task. This is a team widely regarded as the best in the world, holding the the top spot in the FIFA rankings since 2023 with an impressive 1867.25 points. Under the astute leadership of coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has built a remarkable legacy capturing four straight major titles: the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the historic 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa América.

