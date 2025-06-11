Argentina Vs Colombia, World Cup Qualifier: Luis Diaz scores a fantastic solo goal to beat Argentina 1-0 | Watch

Luis Díaz dribbled past several defenders and scored in the 24th minute and Colombia leads Argentina 1-0. It was an impressive score from the Liverpool standout. The dynamic winger was at his dazzling best, slicing through defenders with the finesse of a matador before unleashing a pinpoint strike that found the back of the net, his seventh goal in this intense World Cup qualifying campaign.

However, this victory meant more than just three points. It propelled Colombia to a solid 24 points, firmly positioning them within the top five of the qualification standings, a reflection of their resilience and unwavering determination.

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “That Luis Díaz goal is PURE ART! Look how he devours four Argentine defenders like it's nothing... that's the Colombian magic we need to see more often. 🔥 Argentina vs. Colombia always brings these historic moments that take your breath away. What a game!” Another said, “It seems that Luis Díaz is going to save coach Lorenzo's job.” A third commented, “What a performance from luis diaz.”

Going up against Argentina seemed no easy task. This is a team widely regarded as the best in the world, holding the top spot in the FIFA rankings since 2023 with an impressive 1867.25 points. Under the astute leadership of coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina has built a remarkable legacy capturing four straight major titles: the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the historic 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the 2024 Copa América.

Their consistency is the stuff of legend, with only three losses in their last 67 matches, a run that included an extraordinary 36-game unbeaten streak from 2019 to 2022. Argentina continues to dominate the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, sitting atop the table with an impressive 34 points. Along the way, they defeated other football powerhouses such as Brazil, Italy, France, and even Colombia in various finals, further cementing their status as true giants of the sport.