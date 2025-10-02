Lionel Messi confirms GOAT Tour in India, calls country ‘very special’: Full itinerary

Lionel Messi confirmed he will take part in the highly anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025, describing it as an “honour” to return to the “passionate football nation”. Calling India a “very special country,” Lionel Messi said he has good memories from the time he visited the country 14 years ago.

In an official statement about his tour to India, Lionel Messi said, “It is such an honour for me to make this trip. India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic. India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game.”

The organisers had already unveiled the itinerary on August 15, and Messi’s statement on Thursday marked the first time the football icon himself confirmed the visit.

Lionel Messi's visit to India: Full itinerary The Argentine footballer will begin his four-city India tour from Kolkata on December 13, before travelling to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

During the tour, the Argentine superstar will headline concerts, host meet-and-greet sessions, participate in food festivals, conduct football masterclasses, and showcase a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Also Read | Lionel Messi India tour: What are the ticket prices for events and how can you get them? Check details

During his Kolkata tour, Lionel Messi will attend an event at Salt Lake Stadium. This would be the second time the stadium will host Lionel Messi in the GOAT concert and GOAT cup on December 13.

He is expected to share stage with Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes.

In Mumbai, Lionel Messi will attend the “Padel GOAT Cup” where he will participate with Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and more Bollywood stars.

The trip will end with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 in New Delhi.

This will be Messi's first visit to India since 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) had earlier said in a statement that the national team of the country "will have two FIFA friendly windows in the remainder of 2025.”

“The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, from the 10th to the 18th of November, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India [opponents to be determined],” it added.

Messi, an Olympic gold medallist and 2022 World Cup-winning captain, continues to attract unprecedented fanfare worldwide, and his December tour is expected to be one of the biggest football-related events ever staged in India.