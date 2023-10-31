Lionel Messi who is the FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina legend was awarded for the eighth time with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on October 30. The award that serves as a tribute to the legend for his outstanding performance over the years as he is set to have the final moments of his career, reported ANI.

Messi who represents the club Inter Miami became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to achieve this accolade. English football icon David Beckham who is the owner of Inter Miami presented the award to Messi.

Messi who hails from Santa Fe in Argentina made his first appearance in 2004 and his career spans almost 30 years. Messi previously won the award 8 times in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

He was heartbroken when his team lost the World Cup in 2014 and eight years later he channelled the inner Maradona and redeemed himself by winning the World Cup trophy and brought it back to his homeland.

Messi's seven goals in the World Cup tournament brought back hope among fans who believed his team will win the World Cup trophy following Argentina's unexpected defeat to Saudi Arabia. Messi defeated France in the World Cup final later and went on to become Ligue 1's leading assist provider for French Giants Paris Saint Germain.

He also won the Laureus Award for best male athlete of 2022 ahead of other prominent athletes including Rafael Nadal, Kylian Mbappe and Stephen Curry.

It was the second time Messi, won a Laureus which is equivalent to a sports Oscar. He secured it for the first time in 2020 that he then shared with British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Messi was also honoured in February during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony with the Best Men's.

(With inputs from ANI)

