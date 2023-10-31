comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 642.5 2.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.6 0.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 384 0.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,332.95 0.93%
Business News/ Sports / Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi receives Ballon d'Or title for eighth time
Back Back

Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi receives Ballon d'Or title for eighth time

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Messi became the first player from Major League Soccer to win Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami's and Argentina's national team player, won the 2023 Ballon d'Or title during the 67th Ballon d'Or award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in France' Paris on October 30. (AP)Premium
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami's and Argentina's national team player, won the 2023 Ballon d'Or title during the 67th Ballon d'Or award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in France' Paris on October 30. (AP)

Lionel Messi who is the FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina legend was awarded for the eighth time with the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on October 30. The award that serves as a tribute to the legend for his outstanding performance over the years as he is set to have the final moments of his career, reported ANI.

Messi who represents the club Inter Miami became the first player from Major League Soccer (MLS) to achieve this accolade. English football icon David Beckham who is the owner of Inter Miami presented the award to Messi.

Also read: Lionel Messi to play in World Cup 2026? Leo drops massive hint with Maradona connection

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Messi who hails from Santa Fe in Argentina made his first appearance in 2004 and his career spans almost 30 years. Messi previously won the award 8 times in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

He was heartbroken when his team lost the World Cup in 2014 and eight years later he channelled the inner Maradona and redeemed himself by winning the World Cup trophy and brought it back to his homeland.

Messi's seven goals in the World Cup tournament brought back hope among fans who believed his team will win the World Cup trophy following Argentina's unexpected defeat to Saudi Arabia. Messi defeated France in the World Cup final later and went on to become Ligue 1's leading assist provider for French Giants Paris Saint Germain.

He also won the Laureus Award for best male athlete of 2022 ahead of other prominent athletes including Rafael Nadal, Kylian Mbappe and Stephen Curry.

Also read: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Kim Kardashian says THIS when asked to choose between the two

It was the second time Messi, won a Laureus  which is equivalent to a sports Oscar. He secured it for the first time in 2020 that he then shared with British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Messi was also honoured in February during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony with the Best Men's.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App