Arizona athletes shine on Forbes 30 under 30 Class of 2026: Corbin Carroll, Jalen Green, lead way

Arizona's professional and collegiate sports talent received major recognition with the release of the first-ever Forbes 30 Under 30 Local Arizona Class of 2026. Announced on February 18, 2026, the list celebrates young innovators under 30 making significant impacts in their fields, including several standout athletes who are elevating the state's sports profile.

The inaugural class highlighted Arizona's growing status as a hub for professional franchises and emerging talent, coinciding with the upcoming 2026 Forbes Under 30 Summit in Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll leads Diamondbacks representation Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll headlines the athletic honorees. The 25-year-old has solidified his status as a franchise cornerstone since debuting in 2023, when he claimed unanimous National League Rookie of the Year honors, the first rookie to achieve 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.

Carroll followed with back-to-back All-Star selections in 2023 and 2025, a Silver Slugger award, and Arizona's inaugural 30-30 campaign. His eight-year, $111 million contract extension in 2023 underscores his long-term value to the team.

Beyond the field, Carroll collaborates with global brands like Nike and DICK’S Sporting Goods while supporting local enterprises, including Eat Up Drive-In, strengthening community and economic ties in the Valley.

Phoenix Pro stars shine in basketball Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green earned a spot for his remarkable play and growing influence. The explosive scorer has delivered consistent performances since joining the NBA, complemented by key brand partnerships and a nine-figure extension that cements his role in Phoenix.

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally also makes the list. The three-time WNBA All-Star has been instrumental in the Mercury's success, including a Finals appearance in 2025, while bringing leadership and fan engagement to Arizona's women's basketball scene.

Cardinals' tight end and receiver duo recognized Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride stands out for his record-setting contributions. In 2025, he established a new NFL single-season receptions mark for tight ends, becoming a vital part of the offense and a rising star in the league.

Teammate Michael Wilson, the wide receiver, joins McBride on the list. Wilson has steadily developed into a reliable playmaker, helping bolster the Cardinals' passing attack and representing the team's investment in young talent.

University of Arizona Phenom Koa Peat rounds out the group Koa Peat, a standout basketball player for the University of Arizona, represents the collegiate level. The Phoenix native arrived as one of the nation's top recruits, boasting four high school state championships and multiple Olympic gold medals in youth competition. His college debut featured a 30-point performance, sparking immediate NBA draft attention and local pride.

