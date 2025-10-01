Arizona Cardinals lose Trey Benson to IR, face Running Back crisis; check details

The Arizona Cardinals’ backfield has taken a major hit, with second-string running back Trey Benson landing on injured reserve (IR) due to a knee injury. Head coach Jonathan Gannon made the announcement on on Wednesday. It comes on the heels of a 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday. Benson’s placement on IR means he will miss at least four games, leaving the Cardinals in trouble to fill the void in their rushing attack.

Trey Benson’s injury and recovery timeline Trey Benson’s knee injury occurred during the Arizona Cardinals’ recent defeat, initially casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

However, Gannon clarified to reporters, “Trey’s going on IR, but we expect him back later this season.”

Notably, according to the NFL rules, Benson must sit out a minimum of four games. With the Cardinals’ bye week scheduled for Week 8, his absence will span matchups against the Titans (Week 5), Indianapolis Colts (Week 7), Green Bay Packers (Week 7), and Dallas Cowboys (Week 9). The earliest possible return for Benson is Week 10, when Arizona faces the Seahawks again.

Trey Benson's form Try Benson, a rookie running back, has been a bright spot for the Cardinals this season. In limited action, he has rushed for 160 yards at an impressive 5.5 yards per carry and added 13 receptions for 64 yards, showcasing his versatility. His absence will leave a significant gap in the offense, especially with the team’s leading rusher, James Conner, already sidelined.

Arizona Cardinals’ backfield woes deepen The Cardinals were already reeling from the loss of starting running back James Conner, who underwent season-ending surgery for a foot injury. With both Conner and Benson out, the team's running game is in trouble.

The team has moved quickly to address the shortage, signing Michael Carter to the active roster from the practice squad and adding D’Ernest Johnson to the practice squad. Additionally, the Cardinals hosted tryouts for four other running backs on Tuesday, signaling their intent to bolster depth.

Rushing duties for the Cardinals For now, the rushing duties will fall to Carter, Emari Demercado, and Bam Knight. Carter, a former New York Jet, brings experience and could see an expanded role. Demercado and Knight, meanwhile, will need to step up in a backfield that’s suddenly thin. The trio will face a tough test against the Titans, whose defense has been stout against the run this season.