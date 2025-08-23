Arsenal have completed a blockbuster £68M transfer deal to sign England international Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder, returns to north London, where his football journey began in Arsenal’s academy. This high-profile move will strengthen Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Eberechi Eze's journey Eberechi Eze’s footballing roots trace back to Arsenal’s youth academy. After joining Queens Park Rangers in 2016, Eze earned widespread acclaim in the 2019/20 season, winning QPR’s Player of the Year award. His performances led to a £17M move to Crystal Palace in 2020, where he made over 150 appearances across five seasons. Eze’s defining moment came in May 2025, when he scored the winning goal in Palace’s historic FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta praised the signing, stating, “We are so pleased to have completed this deal to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. Eberechi is a creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality, also a big-game player.”

This transfer, subject to regulatory processes, highlights Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their squad with proven talent.

International experience Eze’s impact extends beyond club football. After representing England at youth levels, he earned his senior debut in 2023 and has since amassed 11 caps. A standout moment came in March 2025, when he scored his first international goal in a 3-0 World Cup 2026 qualifier win against Latvia. His inclusion in England’s Euro 2024 squad further highlights his growing stature.

Mikel Arteta on Eze Eberechi Manager Mikel Arteta praised Eze, “We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today."

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon,” he added.

Arsenal's strategy Eze’s technical brilliance, dribbling ability, and knack for creating chances make him a perfect fit for Arteta’s system. His capacity to deliver in high-pressure moments, as evidenced by his FA Cup heroics, aligns with Arsenal’s goal of competing for major honours.