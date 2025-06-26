Arsenal in talks to sign deal with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera - Report

Arsenal are negotiating to sign Valencia’s talented centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, according to multiple reports. The 20-year-old Spaniard, also eligible for Colombia, has caught the attention of the Gunners. The club is aiming to rope him in order to strengthen their defensive depth for the 2025-26 season.

Cristhian Mosquera's performance Cristhian Mosquera made his debut at the age of 17 in January 2022. He has made 90 La Liga appearances since then.

He has made a significant mark for Valencia. In the previous year, he played in 37 of Valencia’s 38 league games, showcasing consistency. The right-footed defender is known for his composure, his 91.2% passing accuracy, and his ability to carry the ball into midfield. Mosquera’s form has made him a prime target for top clubs, including Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

Arsenal’s defensive lineup Mikel Arteta is keen to add cover for Arsenal’s first-choice centre-backs, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Injuries to Takehiro Tomiyasu have forced Jurrien Timber and Ben White to play right-back. On the other hand, Jakub Kiwior, who might potentially part ways with the club, has filled in centrally.

Riccardo Calafiori, primarily a full-back, leaves Arsenal needing a natural centre-back. Mosquera's acquisition will be aimed at filling the defensive void in the team.

Potential transfer details With only 12 months left on his Valencia contract, Mosquera could be signed for around €20 million (£17m). Valencia who are currently facing financial pressures, are open to a sale to avoid losing him for free in the year 2026. Arsenal’s Champions League status and Arteta’s track record of developing young players will give them an advantage for the deal over clubs like Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Advantage to Arsenal The move of signing Cristhian Mosquera is part of Arsenal’s broader transfer strategy. Notably, deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Martin Zubimendi are reportedly in progress. Mosquera’s addition would provide long-term depth and competition in defense. If signed, the 20-year-old could develop into a key player under Arteta. It would strengthen Arsenal’s bid for Premier League and Champions League success.