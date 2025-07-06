Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi for nearly £60m from Real Sociedad and are in advanced talks to enter a contract with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres. The team's 2025 transfer window is proving to be a masterclass in strategic planning and showcases their intent to strengthen the roster. These moves, carefully executed under Mikel Arteta’s vision, aim to transform Arsenal from contenders into champions.

Zubimendi's career and advantage to Arsenal Arsenal’s £60m deal for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad is a game-changer. The 26-year-old from Spain, a standout at Euro 2024, will bring composure, sharp passing, and tactical experience to Arsenal’s midfield.

Zubimendi has made 236 appearances for Sociedad and played a key role in Spain’s victory over England, is a proven talent. His signing, the second of the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £5m move from Chelsea will fill the void created by Thomas Partey’s likely departure.

Martin Zubimendi's reaction to the joining and Mikel Arteta’s praise “This is a huge moment in my career,” Zubimendi said. “As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club is.”

Arteta praised his new signing: “Martin will bring quality and football intelligence to our team. He has the attributes to be a key player for us.”

Viktor Gyokeres likely to join Arsenal Arsenal’s pursuit of Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres addresses their need for a prolific striker. The 27-year-old Swede, who has scored 97 goals in 102 matches in Portugal, is in advanced talks with the Gunners.

Negotiations, led by new sporting director Andrea Berta, are moving quickly on personal terms and a transfer fee is estimated at around £70m.

Gyokeres’ physicality, finishing, and experience in English football from his time at Brighton and Coventry make him a natural fit for Arsenal’s high-energy style.

This move of acquiring Gyokeres is critical for Arsenal who are struggling to convert chances, particularly with Gabriel Jesus being injured until mid-2026.

Arsenal's vision Zubimendi is likely to ensure midfield stability, while Gyokeres could unlock Arsenal’s attack. The club is also exploring a winger, with names like Nico Williams and Eberechi Eze mentioned, and a backup goalkeeper like Joan Garcia. With potential exits like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Arsenal are reshaping their squad.