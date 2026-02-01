Arsenal stretch Premier League lead, Chelsea fightback breaks Hammers' hearts

Arsenal settled any fears of a collapse in their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 22 years by thrashing Leeds 4-0 on Saturday as Chelsea came from two goals down to beat West Ham 3-2.

The Gunners' advantage over Manchester City and Aston Villa, who are both in action on Sunday, stretches to seven points as Mikel Arteta's men took another step towards the title at Elland Road.

A first home defeat of the season last weekend to Manchester United capped a run of just two points from a possible nine in Arsenal's previous three league games.

After finishing runners-up for the past three seasons, questions were raised over the mentality of Arteta's men and their ability to get over the line in a title race.

The visitors were dealt another blow before kick-off as Bukayo Saka was injured in the warm-up.

But his replacement Noni Madueke played a major part in inflicting just a second defeat in 12 games on Leeds.

"A very impressive performance, a very impressive result, especially in the context that we've done it," said Arteta.

Madueke's cross was headed in by Martin Zubimendi to open the scoring.

Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow could then only parry another dangerous delivery from the England winger into his own goal before half-time.

Despite a fine run of form, Leeds remain only six points above the relegation zone.

Their first defeat at home since November was confirmed when the much-criticised Viktor Gyokeres latched onto Gabriel Martinelli's cross to blast in his 11th goal since joining Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon.

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to round off the scoring with a blistering strike four minutes from time.

Arsenal will be hoping local rivals Tottenham can do them a favour when City visit north London, while Villa host Brentford on Sunday.

- Rosenior inspires Chelsea comeback -

Chelsea's fine start under Liam Rosenior continued but they climbed into the top four the hard way after being outplayed by relegation-threatened West Ham for 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were booed off at half-time by their own fans after goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville gave the visitors a deserved lead.

A third consecutive league win would have taken Nuno Espirito Santo's side to within two points of safety.

But they wilted under the weight of Chelsea pressure after Rosenior's triple half-time substitution inspired a transformed second-half performance.

Two of those introduced at the break, Joao Pedro and Marc Cucurella, brought Chelsea level before Enzo Fernandez fired in the winner in stoppage time.

Chelsea move above Manchester United into fourth and open up a four-point lead over Liverpool, who host Newcastle later, in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League.

Everton snatched a 1-1 draw at Brighton thanks to Beto's 97th-minute equaliser in a result that does little for either side's aspirations of European football next season.

Pascal Gross' first goal since returning to the Seagulls from Borussia Dortmund put Brighton in front.

Bournemouth ended any remaining worries of being dragged into a relegation fight as goals from Eli Kroupi and Alex Scott earned a 2-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

The Cherries climb up to 12th and 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

kca/mw

Manchester United

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR