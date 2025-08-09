Arsenal vs Athletic Club: Viktor Gyokeres nets first goal as Gunners win Emirates Cup and end pre-season on high note

Arsenal wrapped up their 2025 pre-season campaign in style, clinching a 3-0 victory over Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup on Saturday (August 9) at the Emirates Stadium.

The match, which served as the Gunners’ final tune-up before the Premier League season, saw new signing Viktor Gyokeres open his Arsenal account, while Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz added to the scoreline. Notably, the club secured the friendly trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

Viktor Gyokeres' first goal for Arsenal Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres for £63.5 million from Sporting CP, making him a player to watch during the game. After a goalless outing in a midweek defeat to Villarreal, the Swedish striker delivered in the 34th minute.

A pinpoint cross from Martin Zubimendi found Gyokeres, who powered an inch-perfect header past Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon. The goal sparked celebrations, with Gyokeres unveiling his trademark celebration to the delight of the home crowd.

Gyokeres nearly doubled his tally in the second half, diving to meet a cross from substitute Noni Madueke, but his header struck the post after a fine save from Simon. Despite the miss, his performance showcased his skills.