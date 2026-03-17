Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups & live streaming

Arsenal will face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (March 17). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England. Here are all the details about the upcoming Champions League clash.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Match details Date: Tuesday, March 17 Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US / 8:00 PM GMT (March 17) / 1:30 AM IST (March 18) in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

Referee: Danny Makkelie

VAR: Dennis Higler

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, with options like other streaming services carrying UEFA Champions League coverage.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen match live on platforms like Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: AI predictions Grok: “This Champions League second leg at the Emirates should be electric, with Arsenal's home dominance and attacking flair facing Leverkusen's resilient counter-attacks and tactical discipline. After a tight first-leg draw, expect Arsenal to push forward aggressively, likely a 2-0 or 3-1 win to progress thanks to their depth and momentum.”

ChatGPT: "Arsenal hold the edge at home with their strong recent form and unbeaten record against Leverkusen historically, but the visitors' experience and threat on the break could make it tense. This should be a high-quality tie; expect Arsenal to win 2-1 or secure progression via a narrow victory."

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Team news Arsenal: The Gunners head into this match boosted by their recent form, including a solid 2-0 victory over Everton where young talent Max Dowman made history as the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer. Mikel Arteta's side boasts an impressive record at home in the Champions League.

Also Read | Watch: Max Dowman scores for Arsenal to become youngest scorer in PL history

On the injury front, Leandro Trossard is still uncertain after a recent knock, with his availability being assessed closely ahead of the game.

Bayer Leverkusen: Kasper Hjulmand's team arrives looking to cause an upset, having secured a draw in their recent Bundesliga encounter against Bayern Munich (1-1), which followed their first-leg result in this tie. The visitors remain unbeaten in their last four Champions League outings and are eager to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2001/02 season.

In terms of fitness, Aleix Garcia and Martin Terrier both picked up knocks during the Bayern match, Garcia with a head injury after scoring the opener, and Terrier an ankle problem, leaving them as doubts for this fixture.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted lineups Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Blaswich, Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba, Poku, Fernandez, Palacios, Grimaldo, Maza, Terrier, Kofane

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 2

Matches won by Bayer Leverkusen: 0