Arsenal vs Brighton: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed line-ups, live streaming and more

Arsenal will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League clash on Saturday (December 27). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium. In the points table, Arsenal are in second position with 39 points from 12 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. On the other hand, Brighton are in ninth spot with 24 points from 6 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses. Here are all the details about the clash.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Match details Date: Saturday, December 27

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US / 8:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, fuboTV, and Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton match live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar app with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Arsenal, as league leaders with imperious home form, should overcome Brighton despite some absences. Their defence is solid and attack potent; expect a controlled performance leading to a 2-0 victory, maintaining pressure at the top."

ChatGPT: "Arsenal have the edge at home with top attacking quality and defensive strength. Brighton can be resilient but recent form suggests struggles. Prediction: Arsenal 1–0 Brighton & Hove Albion."

Arsenal vs Brighton: Team news Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rotated heavily in the recent win over Crystal Palace, showcasing the depth of his squad. Against Brighton, however, he has reverted to his strongest available line-up. David Raya returns between the posts, while Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, who were rested midweek, are set to start. Long-term absentees Ben White, Gabriel, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié remain sidelined, along with Kai Havertz and young prospect Max Dowman.

Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler will welcome back Lewis Dunk and Diego Gómez following their one-match suspensions. Carlos Baleba is away on international duty, while Danny Welbeck, Adam Webster, Solly March, and Stefanos Tzimas continue their recovery from injury. Georginio Rutter will once again lead the attack.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Confirmed lineups Arsenal: David Raya; Declan Rice, William Saliba, P Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen; Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, D Coppola; Yasin Ayari, Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari; Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Gómez, Brajan Gruda, Ferdi Kadıoglu; Georginio Rutter.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 16

Matches won by Brighton: 8