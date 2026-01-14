Arsenal vs Chelsea: Who will win Carabao Cup clash? AI predictions, expected line-ups, Live streaming details and more

Chelsea will lock horns with Arsenal in a highly-awaited London derby clash of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (January 14). Both teams will be geared up to gain an advantage in this two-legged tie, with the aim of progressing to the final at Wembley.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Match details Date: January 14, Wednesday

Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM GMT | 1:30 AM IST (January 15)

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Team news Chelsea Chelsea are missing Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia due to injuries. Marc Cucurella is available again after completing a one-match suspension. However, Moises Caicedo is suspended for this competition, while Cole Palmer, Reece James, and Malo Gusto are carrying minor issues and remain fitness doubts. Rosenior will make late decisions on their involvement after final assessments. Dario Essugo made an unexpected comeback from injury in the recent game against Charlton and could feature on the bench once more.

Arsenal Kai Havertz, formerly with Chelsea, returned from the bench in Arsenal's recent FA Cup victory after a long absence since the season opener. That said, the forward isn't expected to start this midweek clash, leaving Viktor Gyokeres likely to spearhead the attack despite his own struggles for form.

Advertisement

Gabriel Martinelli is in line to keep his spot following a hat-trick in the weekend's FA Cup win, joining forces with Bukayo Saka on the right to complete a potent front three. Mikel Arteta will plan to field his strongest midfield options, with Martin Zubimendi anchoring behind Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups Chelsea Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, James; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Delap.

Arsenal Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

AI Predictions Grok: "The Carabao Cup semi-final first leg between Arsenal and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge promises a tense, tactical London derby, especially with Chelsea under new manager Liam Rosenior. Arsenal arrive as slight favourites given their strong recent record against the Blues, but Chelsea's home advantage and desire to make a statement could lead to a cautious, cagey affair. My prediction is a 1-1 draw, leaving everything finely poised for the return leg at the Emirates."

Advertisement

ChatGPT: "Arsenal go into this London derby as slight favourites thanks to their better recent form and unbeaten run, but Chelsea, boosted by a new manager’s energy at Stamford Bridge, should make it competitive. Both teams are likely to score, and with injuries and rotation affecting both sides, a tight 1–1 draw feels like the most realistic outcome in the first leg."

Live streaming details The Chelsea vs Arsenal Carabao Cup semi-final first leg will be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States. In India, the live streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Head-to-head record Matches won by Chelsea: 64

Matches won by Arsenal: 83

Matches ended in a draw: 60