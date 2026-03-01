Arsenal vs Chelsea: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Premier League: Here is everything you need to know about AI predictions, live streaming details, team news, and expected lineups for the Arsenal vs Chelsea clash.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated1 Mar 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal vs Chelsea(AFP)

Arsenal will face Chelsea in a highly anticipated Premier League clash on Sunday (March 1). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal come into this London derby as league leaders, aiming to maintain their position at the top of the table after strong recent performances. Chelsea, chasing a top-four spot, have shown solid away form this season but face a tough test against the Gunners. Here are all the details about the upcoming Arsenal vs Chelsea game.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Match details

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 11:30 AM ET in the US / 10:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, with additional coverage on NBC Sports channels.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: AI predictions

Grok: “This London derby has all the ingredients for intensity, with Arsenal's home strength and title momentum clashing against Chelsea's resilient away record and counter-attacking threat. Expect a competitive battle, but Arsenal's form should see them through 2-1 in a tight contest full of drama.”

ChatGPT: "Arsenal enter as favourites given their league-leading position and strong Emirates record, but Chelsea's recent derbies show they can frustrate and strike. A high-stakes affair likely ends with Arsenal edging it 3-2, though a draw wouldn't surprise if Chelsea defend deep and exploit transitions."

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Team news

Arsenal:

The squad is in good shape, with key players available after recent matches. Minor doubts may exist from prior games, but no major long-term absentees are reported; expect a strong lineup from Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea:

Players like Estevao, Colwill, and Cucurella remain sidelined or doubtful. The team has depth but will miss some options. However, they have shown resilience on the road despite challenges.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Arsenal: 85

Matches won by Chelsea: 64

Matches ending in a draw: 60

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Predicted lineups

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

