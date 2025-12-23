Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Who will win Carabao Cup clash? AI predictions, predicted line-ups, live streaming and more

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday (November 23). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal enter the Christmas period leading the Premier League standings, but attention now shifts to cup action as Mikel Arteta's team faces Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup quarter-final.

The Gunners will aim to keep their strong form going in every competition, while their opponents arrive at the Emirates after a gruelling schedule. Palace have had to manage European commitments in the Conference League on Thursday, followed by a tough Premier League match against Leeds over the weekend, before this midweek visit to north London. Here are all the details about the clash.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Match details Date: Tuesday, December 23 in the United States/ Wednesday, December 24 in India

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US (November 23)/1:30 AM IST in India (November 24)

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live on the FanCode app.

AI predictions Grok: "Arsenal should comfortably progress to the semi-finals at the Emirates, with home advantage, superior squad depth, and motivation to chase silverware giving them the edge over a fatigued Palace side juggling multiple competitions. Expect the Gunners to win 2-0, controlling possession and capitalizing on set pieces."

ChatGPT: "Arsenal are clear favourites with their strong home form and leadership in the Premier League, while Crystal Palace have shown resilience but are dealing with injuries and fixture congestion. This could be a professional performance from the hosts. Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Crystal Palace."

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Team news Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side will miss defenders Ben White (hamstring) and Gabriel Magalhaes (adductor), along with Kai Havertz (knee), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), and young prospect Max Dowman (ankle). On a positive note, Gabriel Jesus is in contention for his first start since January following his recovery from a serious cruciate ligament injury.

Crystal Palace: Midfielder Daichi Kamada remains sidelined with an injury, and winger Ismaila Sarr is unavailable as he represents Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to be rested due to an ongoing knee issue.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineups Arsenal expected lineup: Kepa, Lewis-Skelly, Nichols, Saliba, Calafiori, Norgaard, Eze, Merino, Madueke, Martinelli, Jesus.

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Benitez, Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Canvot, Wharton, Lerma, Pino, Sosa, Devenny, Uche.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 35

Matches won by Crystal Palace: 5