Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Sunday (October 26). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal top the standings with 19 points from six wins, one draw, and a loss. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are in the ninth position with three wins, four draws, and a loss. Here are all the details about the clash.
Date: Sunday, October 26
Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 7:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Emirates Stadium.
Referee: Thomas Bramall
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock.
Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.
Grok: "Arsenal are set to cruise past a faltering Crystal Palace with their watertight defense and Gyokeres' sharp finishing. Expect Saka to unlock the Eagles early in a 3-1 home win."
Chat GPT: "Arsenal look primed for another win, their recent signings have boosted depth, and the defence is starting to click, giving them a slight edge. At the same time, expect a tight affair; their opponent will likely frustrate them, so the margin may be narrow, something like a 2-1 or 1-0 victory for the Gunners."
Arsenal: Gabriel is not named in the starting lineup after coming off early in midweek. Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Noni Madueke remain sidelined until after the international break, while Gabriel Jesus is out long-term with an ACL injury. No fresh concerns for the team.
Crystal Palace: No new injuries, but they are without Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucouré (knee), and Caleb Kporha (back). Adam Wharton has made the cut after limited midweek minutes.
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Wharton, Kamada; Munoz, Sarr, Pino, Mitchell; Mateta.
Matches won by Arsenal: 34
Matches won by Crystal Palace: 5
Matches ending in a draw: 16
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025