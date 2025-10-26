Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming and more

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Sunday (October 26). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal top the standings with 19 points from six wins, one draw, and a loss. On the other hand, Crystal Palace are in the ninth position with three wins, four draws, and a loss. Here are all the details about the clash.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Match details Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 7:30 PM IST in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Referee: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: AI Predictions Grok: "Arsenal are set to cruise past a faltering Crystal Palace with their watertight defense and Gyokeres' sharp finishing. Expect Saka to unlock the Eagles early in a 3-1 home win."

Chat GPT: "Arsenal look primed for another win, their recent signings have boosted depth, and the defence is starting to click, giving them a slight edge. At the same time, expect a tight affair; their opponent will likely frustrate them, so the margin may be narrow, something like a 2-1 or 1-0 victory for the Gunners."

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Team news Arsenal: Gabriel is not named in the starting lineup after coming off early in midweek. Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, and Noni Madueke remain sidelined until after the international break, while Gabriel Jesus is out long-term with an ACL injury. No fresh concerns for the team.

Crystal Palace: No new injuries, but they are without Chadi Riad (knee), Cheick Doucouré (knee), and Caleb Kporha (back). Adam Wharton has made the cut after limited midweek minutes.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed lineups Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Wharton, Kamada; Munoz, Sarr, Pino, Mitchell; Mateta.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 34

Matches won by Crystal Palace: 5