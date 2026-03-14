Arsenal vs Everton: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Arsenal are set to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (March 14). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Arsenal are currently first on the EPL standings with 67 points from 20 wins, 7 draws, and 3 losses. On the other hand, Everton secured important points in their recent outing to stay competitive in the table. They are 8th on the points table with 43 points from 12 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses. Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League clash.

Arsenal vs Everton: Match details Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 1:30 PM ET in the US

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

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Arsenal vs Everton: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on USA Network and Universo. For live streaming, the game will be available via the NBC Sports website and app, as well as on platforms like FuboTV and Sling Blue.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Everton match live on platforms including Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app.

AI predictions Grok: “This Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium should deliver intensity, with Arsenal's home advantage, title-chasing momentum, and attacking firepower clashing against Everton's defensive solidity and counter-attacking threat. Expect a controlled battle with quality moments, but Arsenal to edge it 2-0 or 2-1.”

ChatGPT: "Arsenal enter as strong favourites on home soil due to their league-leading position, impressive home record, and current squad balance, but Everton's resilience and ability to frustrate top sides make them a tricky opponent. This could be a tense contest; expect Arsenal to win narrowly 2-1 or a low-scoring draw."

Arsenal vs Everton: Team news Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side is set to miss the services of Martin Odegaard and midfielder Mikel Merino due to ongoing injury issues. Belgian forward Leandro Trossard remains a doubt and will undergo a final fitness evaluation after picking up a slight knock recently. On a positive note, the Gunners have received good news with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba both declared fully recovered.

Also Read | Arsenal passes latest test to go 5 points clear at top of Premier League. Man United rises to third

Everton: David Moyes and his Everton players are dealing with several fitness concerns ahead of the tough away fixture. Veteran defender Seamus Coleman is rated as a significant doubt with his current issue, while Jack Grealish is a confirmed absentee and will not be involved.

Arsenal vs Everton: Predicted lineups Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Eze, Rice, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Arsenal vs Everton: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 112

Matches won by Everton: 61