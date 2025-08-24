Arsenal vs Leeds: Max Dowman, 15, makes historic debut as second-youngest player in club history

Arsenal delivered a stunning 5-0 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League match that marked a defining moment for the club. The game was not only a showcase of Arsenal’s dominance but also the historic debut of 15-year-old Max Dowman, who became the second-youngest player in Arsenal’s history.

Max Dowman's special milestone Max Dowman debuted against Leeds United at 15 years and 235 days, becoming the second-youngest player in Arsenal’s history. He is only behind Ethan Nwaneri, who debuted at 15 years and 181 days in 2022.

Max Dowman's journey Born December 31, 2009, in Chelmsford, England, Max Dowman is a versatile attacking midfielder who has surged through Arsenal’s Hale End academy.

Dowman’s journey includes debuting for the U18s at 13 in September 2023 and becoming the youngest-ever UEFA Youth League goalscorer at 14 years, eight months, and 19 days in September 2024.

At just 14, Dowman made history as the youngest player to compete inPremier League 2, playing for Arsenal’s under-21 team. He also appeared briefly against AC Milan earlier in the week, adding to the excitement about his future. Declan Rice, Arsenal’s vice-captain, called him “the best 15-year-old in the country.”

His pre-season performances against AC Milan and Newcastle United, where he won penalties and showcased his dribbling, earned praise from Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s dominating win against Leeds United Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Leeds United was a display of their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Goals came from Jurrien Timber (34th minute and 56th minute), Bukayo Saka (45th+1 minute), and Viktor Gyokeres (48th minute and a 90+5th-minute penalty).

A historic debut Max Dowman entered the match in the 64th minute alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly and Cristhian Mosquera. Showing composure, he nearly scored twice and won a crucial penalty in stoppage time, converted by Viktor Gyokeres to seal the 5-0 scoreline.