Arsenal vs Leeds United live streaming: Where to watch Premier League 2025-26 clash, predicted lineups and more

Arsenal are set to face Leeds United in a highly anticipated Premier League 2025-26 clash on Saturday (August 23). The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal began the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Manchester United, thanks to Riccardo Calafiori’s decisive header. Leeds United, newly promoted, started with a 1-0 win over Everton, with Lucas Nmecha scoring from a penalty. Both teams will be geared up to continue their strong momentum in the upcoming clash.

Here are all the details about the upcoming Premier League match between Arsenal and Leeds United.

Match details Date: August 23

Time: 9:30 PM PT / 12:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM BST in the United States | 10:00 PM IST in India.

Venue: The Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leeds United - Team news Arsenal The Gunners have been in the headlines with transfer activity, securing a major coup by signing Eberechi Eze, outpacing rivals Tottenham. However, the England star is unlikely to feature this weekend, giving Gabriel Martinelli a chance to hold his spot on the left wing. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz’s recent knee injury remains a concern, with the extent still unclear. Ben White and Christian Norgaard are set to face late fitness checks after picking up minor injuries, with Norgaard also missing the recent match against Manchester United. Gabriel Jesus, sidelined by an ACL injury, is still months away from a return.

Leeds United Leeds are struggling with injury setbacks, particularly in midfield. Ethan Ampadu’s MCL injury, sustained in the recent match against Everton, will keep him out. Ilia Gruev is set to step up in his place, providing stability in the midfield. On a positive note, Jaka Bijol will be back after serving a suspension, and Sebastiaan Bornauw could be in contention after recovering from a calf issue. New signing Noah Okafor, who joined from AC Milan, is pushing for his first start, which could add competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who missed out on a reunion with his former club earlier this week.

Arsenal vs Leeds United, Premier League - Predicted starting lineups Arsenal Probable XI: David Raya, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres.

Leeds United Probable XI: Luca Perri, Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Guomundur Guðmundsson, Pascal Struijk, Daniel James, Ao Tanaka, Arkadiusz Stach, Ilia Gruev, Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Arsenal vs Leeds United match? The Arsenal vs Leeds United clash of the Premier League will be streamed live on Fubo, Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream in the United States, along with Telemundo. The match will be available on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar in India.

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Head-to-head record Matches won by Arsenal: 52

Matches won by Leeds United: 41