Arsenal vs Liverpool: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed line-ups, live streaming, and more

Arsenal will face Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Thursday (January 8). The match will be played at Emirates Stadium. In the points table, Arsenal are leading the standings with 48 points from 15 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses. On the other hand, Liverpool are chasing closely behind in the fourth spot with 34 points from 10 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses. Here are all the details about the game.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match details Date: Thursday, January 8.

Advertisement

Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US / 1:30 AM IST in India (January 9)

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

VAR: John Brooks.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC, Peacock, and other NBC platforms.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar app with a subscription.

AI predictions Grok: “This clash at the Emirates should be a thriller, with Arsenal's strong home form and attacking prowess edging it against a resilient Liverpool side missing some key players. Expect the Gunners to win 2-1, capitalizing on transitions but facing pressure from Liverpool's midfield.”

Also Read | Barcelona thrash Athletic Club 5-0 to storm into Supercopa de Espana 2026 final

ChatGPT: "Arsenal enter as slight favourites with home advantage and momentum at the top, but Liverpool's championship experience and counter-attacking threat could keep it close. Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool."

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team news Arsenal:

Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera remain sidelined with muscular injuries, while young talent Max Dowman is also unavailable. Kai Havertz is absent due to a lack of fitness.

Liverpool:

Hugo Ekitike is unavailable due to muscle soreness, while Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, and Giovanni Leoni are confirmed absentees with various injury issues. Mohamed Salah is away on international duty with AFCON.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed lineups Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie; Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong; Cody Gakpo.

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 79

Matches won by Liverpool: 93