Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026 preview: Team news, head-to-head, live streaming details and more

Arsenal open the new season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (August 16), looking for early bragging rights after last season’s Premier League triumph. The match at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium carries extra interest because both sides are missing key players and managing the return of World Cup stars.

Who is playing and what is the match about? Premier League champions Arsenal face FA Cup holders Manchester City in the traditional season curtain-raiser. It is the first competitive game for new City boss Enzo Maresca since he replaced Pep Guardiola. For Arsenal, it is the first chance to show whether they can defend their title with a slightly reshaped squad.

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Where and when is the Community Shield taking place? The game kicks off at 14:00 GMT/ 10 AM ET/ 7:30 PM IST on Sunday 16 August at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Wembley was unavailable, so the fixture moved to Wales.

How are Arsenal and Manchester City dealing with injuries and absences? Arsenal’s biggest worries are at the back. William Saliba is out with a back problem, and Jurrien Timber is still recovering from a groin injury. Mikel Arteta is expected to pair Cristhian Mosquera with Gabriel in central defence, with Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori at full-back.

There is better news higher up the pitch. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and David Raya have all returned to training after their post-World Cup break. Raya featured against Como and is tipped to start. Saka and Rice are more likely to come off the bench for the final half-hour after missing most of pre-season.

New signing Bruno Guimaraes is set for a full competitive debut and could start alongside Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Odegaard in midfield. Kai Havertz is expected to lead the line with support from Max Dowman and Christos Tzolis.

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City are without Rodri, who is recovering from back surgery after starring at the World Cup. Erling Haaland and Elliot Anderson have only just returned to training and may begin on the bench. Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush are expected to carry the main attacking threat.

What is the head-to-head record and what happened last time? This will be the 217th meeting between the clubs. Arsenal lead with 100 wins to City’s 67. In their most recent clash in April, City won 2-1 at the Etihad. Rayan Cherki and Kai Havertz scored either side of half-time before Erling Haaland netted the winner.

Arenal vs Manchester City predicted lineups Manchester City predicted starting lineup Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Kovacic, Gonzalez; Savinho, Foden, Semenyo; Marmoush

Arsenal predicted starting lineup Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie; Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz