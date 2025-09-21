Arsenal vs Manchester City: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, probable lineups and live streaming

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Sunday (September 21). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. While Arsenal are currently in the third position of the EPL points table with 9 points after winning three games and losing one, Manchester City are not even in the top 10. They are currently at the 12th spot with six points from two wins and two losses, and will aim to bounce back in the upcoming game. Here are all the details about the clash.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match details Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 4:30 PM BST / 11:30 AM ET / 5:30 PM CET in the US/ 9:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.

VAR: Jarred Gillet.

AI Predictions Grok: "Arsenal will edge out Manchester City in a tight 2-1 victory at the Emirates. Their strong home form, unbeaten run against City, and Declan Rice’s midfield control should neutralize City’s attack. Bukayo Saka’s creativity and set-piece threats will likely tip the scales. City’s injury concerns and mixed away record further tilt the odds in Arsenal’s favour."

Chat GPT: "Arsenal head into this clash with strong home form and a midfield that’s clicking well, which gives them a slight upper hand over Manchester City. City still possess huge attacking threats in Haaland and De Bruyne, but their recent defensive lapses could be costly in a tight game like this. With the Emirates crowd behind them and their current momentum, Arsenal look capable of edging out a narrow victory. My prediction is a hard-fought 2-1 win for Arsenal, though City remain dangerous enough to turn it around if they start strongly."

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team news and injury updates Arsenal are struggling with the fitness of key players after midweek Champions League exertions. Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Ben White (unspecified) have returned to training but may start on the bench. While Martin Odegaard (shoulder) is doubtful and could be replaced by Mikel Merino. Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain out long-term.

On the other hand, for Manchester City, Rodri is fit and fresh after an early withdrawal in Europe, but John Stones (fitness), Mateo Kovacic (Achilles tendon), Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle), Rayan Cherki (muscle), and Omar Marmoush (knee) are sidelined. Josko Gvardiol's strong return will bolster the backline.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Probable lineups Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze.

Manchester City: Ederson; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri, Reijnders; Foden, Silva, Doku; Haaland.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, and USA Network.

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea match live on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 100

Matches won by Manchester City: 66