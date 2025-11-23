Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, and live streaming

Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash on Sunday (November 23). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Here are all the details about the game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match details Date: Sunday, November 23

Time: 11:30 AM ET in the US/ 10:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, NBC Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions Grok: "Grok predicts Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham in the North London Derby. The Gunners’ rock-solid defense and home record against Spurs, combined with Saka and Trossard’s flair, should secure a comfortable win despite Tottenham’s fight."

Chat GPT: "Arsenal head into the North London Derby with stronger form and midfield control, which could help them dictate the tempo early on. Tottenham’s attacking flair and high pressing will still make this a tense, open contest, but Arsenal look slightly better placed to edge a close, high-intensity battle."

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team news Arsenal team news

Gabriel is expected to miss the rest of 2025 after sustaining a serious injury, with Mikel Arteta already planning without him. Kai Havertz has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery, and Viktor Gyokeres is not named in the starting lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham are without several key players, including Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, and James Maddison, who have all been ruled out. Mohammed Kudus has been declared fit. Thomas Frank will rely on squad depth for the derby.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed lineups Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard.

Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario; Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso; Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur; Djed Spence, Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie; Richarlison.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head-to-head details Matches won by Arsenal: 81

Matches won by Tottenham Hotspur: 62