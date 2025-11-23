Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, and live streaming

Premier League: Here is everything you need to know about the AI predictions, live streaming, team news, head-to-head details, and confirmed lineups for the game between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 Nov 2025, 09:38 PM IST
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal with Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka (file photo)
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal with Mikel Merino, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka (file photo)(REUTERS)

Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League clash on Sunday (November 23). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Here are all the details about the game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Match details

Date: Sunday, November 23

Time: 11:30 AM ET in the US/ 10:00 PM IST in India

Venue: Emirates Stadium.

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streaming details

Fans in the United States can watch the match on Peacock, NBC Sports, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur match live on Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions

Grok: "Grok predicts Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham in the North London Derby. The Gunners’ rock-solid defense and home record against Spurs, combined with Saka and Trossard’s flair, should secure a comfortable win despite Tottenham’s fight."

Chat GPT: "Arsenal head into the North London Derby with stronger form and midfield control, which could help them dictate the tempo early on. Tottenham’s attacking flair and high pressing will still make this a tense, open contest, but Arsenal look slightly better placed to edge a close, high-intensity battle."

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team news

Arsenal team news

Gabriel is expected to miss the rest of 2025 after sustaining a serious injury, with Mikel Arteta already planning without him. Kai Havertz has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery, and Viktor Gyokeres is not named in the starting lineup.

Also Read | Tottenham draws 2-2 with Man United in thrilling Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Tottenham are without several key players, including Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma, and James Maddison, who have all been ruled out. Mohammed Kudus has been declared fit. Thomas Frank will rely on squad depth for the derby.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Confirmed lineups

Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard.

Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario; Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso; Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur; Djed Spence, Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Destiny Udogie; Richarlison.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Head-to-head details

Matches won by Arsenal: 81

Matches won by Tottenham Hotspur: 62

Matches ending in a draw: 52

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsArsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who will win Premier League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, and live streaming
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.