Arsenal will face West Ham in a much-awaited Premier League clash on Saturday (October 4). The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have 13 points with three wins, one draw, and a loss. On the other hand, West Ham have managed to win just one game, lost three and one of their five games played so far ended in a draw. Here are all the details about the game.
Date: Saturday, October 4.
Time: 10:00 AM ET in the US/ 7:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Emirates Stadium.
Referee: John Brooks
VAR: Michael Oliver
Fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC Sports, USA Network, and Fubo.
Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs West Ham match live on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.
ChatGPT: "Arsenal enter this clash in fine form and will aim to dominate possession and exploit West Ham’s defensive gaps. The Gunners’ fluid attacking trio and solid backline make them clear favourites at the Emirates. Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham."
Grok: "Arsenal are predicted to secure a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Emirates, with a 60% win probability. The Gunners’ solid defense and Bukayo Saka’s form should exploit West Ham’s inconsistent attack."
Arsenal: Kai Havertz (knee), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), and Piero Hincapie (groin) are out long-term. Declan Rice returns post-rest, and Riccardo Calafiori are set to start at full-back.
West Ham: Tomas Soucek is suspended, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (abdominal), and Jean-Clair Todibo (undisclosed) are sidelined. George Earthy (thigh) is out.
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard.
West Ham: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville; Fullkrug
