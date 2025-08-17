Arsenal’s corner-kick dominance over Manchester United sparks social media reactions

Arsenal began their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 17), powered by a set-piece goal from Riccardo Calafiori. Notably, three of Arsenal’s last four Premier League goals against United were scored by defenders Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, and William Saliba, and have come from corners, highlighting their set-piece dominance. The match sparked a wave of fan reactions on social media.

Arsenal’s corner-kick dominance secures victory. Arsenal’s set-piece prowess proved decisive in their season-opening win. In the 13th minute, Declan Rice delivered a precise corner that Manchester United’s goalkeeper Altay Bayindir misjudged, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to head in from close range. Arsenal’s defense held firm against Man United’s attacks, securing a clean sheet. Despite United’s 62% possession and 22 shots, they couldn’t breach Arsenal’s famously tight backline.

The Gunners’ ability to capitalize on corners continues a trend, with 22 set-piece goals since the 2023-24 season, the most in the Premier League.

Riccardo Calafiori Shines, Manchester United's struggle Calafiori’s goal, his first of the season, highlighted Arsenal’s talent for turning defenders into scoring threats. The Italian’s header exploited Bayindir’s error. Timber and Saliba, who scored from corners in prior United clashes, were referenced widely in the discussions on social media. Man United’s new-look squad, under Ruben Amorim, showed promise but lacked finishing. Players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo threatened but failed to convert.

Arsenal’s lineup, featuring new signing Viktor Gyokeres and stalwarts like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, controlled the game’s tempo despite lower possession (38%).

Social media reactions X was flooded with reactions post-match. Arsenal fans praised their team’s set-piece dominance.

Looking ahead Arsenal’s victory sets a strong tone for their title aspirations, building on their 2-0 win over Manchester United in December 2024, where Timber and Saliba scored from corners. With Liverpool, Manchester City, and others also winning their openers, the Gunners’ set-piece strength could be a key differentiator.

