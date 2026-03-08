Arshdeep Singh vs Daryl Mitchell heated moment in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final sparks tension; watch viral video

In the high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a brief but intense on-field confrontation unfolded between Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell. The incident occurred during a crucial phase of New Zealand's chase, adding extra drama to the title clash.

The build-up and fiery over Arshdeep Singh was brought back into the attack to stem the flow of runs. Daryl Mitchell, known for his big-hitting abilities, was already building momentum. In the 11th over.

On ball 10.3, Arshdeep delivered one in the slot, and Mitchell launched it for a massive six over midwicket. The next ball was called a wide as Arshdeep attempted a wide yorker but failed to execute it properly, landing beyond the stumps. Another wide full toss followed (10.4 again, re-bowled), which Mitchell toe-ended to extra cover for no run.

Then came the turning point on the next delivery. Arshdeep bowled a wide yorker outside off. Mitchell squeezed it back down the pitch. Frustrated, Arshdeep threw the ball aggressively at the stumps, hitting Mitchell on the thigh. The Kiwi batter reacted furiously, making animated hand gestures and walking aggressively toward Arshdeep.

Quick intervention by Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, immediately stepped in to defuse the situation. He placed an arm on Mitchell's shoulder and had a chat to cool tempers. The umpire also spoke to Arshdeep about the needless throw. The moment passed without further escalation, and both players got back to the game. Mitchell continued his fightback with powerful strokes, including more sixes off Arshdeep, keeping New Zealand in the hunt against India's big total.

This was a classic heat-of-the-moment flare-up common in intense finals. Arshdeep's throw was seen as unnecessary, while Mitchell's reaction showed his frustration after being hit. Such incidents highlight the passion in cricket's biggest stage.

India vs New Zealand: T20 World Cup playing XIs India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah