Arturo Gatti Jr, son of boxing legend, passes away at 17; tributes pour in

Arturo Gatti Jr, son of Hall of Fame boxer Arturo Gatti, has tragically passed away at the age of 17. The teenager was discovered hanging in an apartment in Mexico, where he had been staying with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues.

This tragedy, first shared publicly on Wednesday, has left fans and friends reeling.

Chuck Zito, the late boxer's longtime bodyguard and confidant, broke the news on Instagram with a series of photos featuring father and son.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to say,.... R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR. who was found hanging in an apartment in Mexico yesterday," Zito wrote. He added, “The same way they found his Father dead in an apartment in Brazil 16 years ago. My condolences to Arturo Gatti Seniors - Mom, Sisters, Brothers, and his daughter Sophia.”

Details about Arturo Gatti Sr's death The parallels to Gatti Sr's 2009 demise are chilling. The former world champion, known for his thrilling "Thunder" persona and wars in the ring against foes like Micky Ward, passed away at 37 during a family vacation in Brazil.

Arturo Jr. was just an infant then. Initial suspicions led to murder charges against Rodrigues, Gatti's wife, but an autopsy ruled it a suicide by hanging. Now, 16 years later, history appears to have repeated itself.

Tributes pour in from the boxing community for Arturo Gatti Jr's death The boxing community shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting the enduring impact of the Gatti name in combat sports.

Jean Pascal, a retired Canadian super middleweight contender and contemporary of Gatti Sr, shared his sorrow on X.

“Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti. The son of a legend two fighters, one legacy, both gone too soon. May they reunite in peace. My heart is heavy… life can be unfair sometimes. I’m sending strength, love, and prayers to his family. May he rest in power, like his father a true warrior. The son of a legend two fighters, one legacy, both gone too soon.”

Arturo Gatti Jr's last Instagram post Just two weeks before his death, Arturo Jr offered a glimpse into his inner world via his final Instagram update. The post featured an AI-crafted image of him and his father, side by side in boxing trunks and gloves, evoking a sense of unfinished business and paternal pride. It was a quiet nod to the legacy he carried, blending modern tech with timeless reverence.