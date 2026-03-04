Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka announces engagement to Georgios Frangulis with romantic proposal | Video

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to partner Georgios Frangulis, sharing the joyful news with fans on Wednesday, March 4. The Belarusian star revealed the proposal through a video clip on Instagram, capturing the intimate moment when Frangulis asked her to marry him.

How did Georgios Frangulis propose? The proposal unfolded in a private and romantic setting, decorated with flowers and candlelight. Frangulis presented Sabalenka with a diamond ring as part of a carefully planned celebration. The tennis champion appeared visibly surprised and emotional before saying yes, with the couple later confirming the engagement online.

Messages of congratulations quickly poured in from across the tennis community, including wishes from players such as Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton.

When did their relationship become public? Sabalenka and Frangulis first went public with their relationship in May 2024. Since then, their bond has often drawn attention, particularly after Sabalenka hinted at marriage earlier this year.

During the Brisbane International in January, she sparked speculation while thanking her support system after a win. Addressing Frangulis, she said, "Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I'll call you something else, right?"

Frangulis, the founder of Oakberry, has frequently expressed his admiration for Sabalenka on social media. Following her US Open triumph, he posted, "I'm in love with the queen of NY," celebrating her achievement.

The engagement comes after a turbulent period in Sabalenka’s personal life. In July 2024, when she withdrew from Wimbledon due to injury, she publicly referred to Frangulis as the ‘love of my life.’

Earlier that year, in March 2024, her former partner, Konstantin Koltsov, passed away — a loss that deeply affected her.

What’s next for Sabalenka? On the court, Sabalenka began the 2026 season strongly, reaching the final of the Australian Open. However, she fell short in a closely contested three-set match against Elena Rybakina in Melbourne.

She will now turn her attention to the French Open, where she finished runner-up last year and will aim to go one step further this season.