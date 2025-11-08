Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova in WTA Finals 2025 semifinal thriller; set to face Elena Rybakina

The WTA Finals 2025 in Riyadh delivered high drama on November 7, as world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka battled past Amanda Anisimova in a thrilling semifinal. The Belarusian star clinched a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory in two hours and 23 minutes, securing her spot in the championship game.

Sabalenka will face Elena Rybakina on November 8 in a showdown for the prestigious crown. Rybakina advanced earlier by defeating Jessica Pegula 4–6, 6–4, 6–3, powered by 15 aces.

Key moments in Aryna Sabalenka's win The match was a rollercoaster, with both players trading blows. After splitting the opening sets, tension peaked in the decider. At 4–3, Sabalenka unleashed a deep return that forced Anisimova into errors, grabbing the vital break.

Facing pressure while serving for 5–3, Sabalenka saved a break point with a powerful first serve and forehand combo. She held firm and broke again to seal the win. Her strategic shift to wider serves disrupted Anisimova's rhythm, especially in crunch time.

Anisimova shone early in the second set, building a double-break lead with aggressive returns and precise backhands. Yet, Sabalenka's resilience on serve and return proved decisive as the match wore on.

Details about the match statistics Aryna Sabalenka registered 12 aces to Anisimova's 7, with 4 double faults against 5. She won 70% of first-serve points (44/63) compared to Anisimova's 63% (43/68). On second serves, both struggled, Sabalenka at 37% (14/38) and Anisimova at 43% (17/40).

Return play tilted Sabalenka's way, she claimed 57% of points on Anisimova's second serve (23/40). Total points favored Sabalenka 106–103. Winners were close at 30 for Sabalenka and 31 for Anisimova, but unforced errors told a story, 28 for the winner versus 48 for Anisimova.

The intensity showed from the start, the first two games alone took 18 minutes and 30 points, with nine deuces and six break points.

Aryna Sabalenka's dominant path to the championship game Aryna Sabalenka stormed through the group stage undefeated. She crushed Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-1, edged Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, and dominated Coco Gauff 7-6, 6-2. This semifinal grit adds to her flawless tournament run so far.

Upcoming clash: Sabalenka vs Rybakina The championship pits Sabalenka against Rybakina, who brings big-serving firepower. They have faced each other 13 times, with Sabalenka holding an 8-5 edge.