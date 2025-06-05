Aryna Sabalenka clinches historic win as she beats Iga Swiatek to storm into her first French Open final

Aryna Sabalenka clinched a spot in the Final of the French Open 2025 after defeating Iga Swiatek on June 5 (Thursday). Sabalenka will play her first final at the Roland Garros after breaking the 26-match-winning streak of her opponent, Swiatek. The Belarusian star player claimed a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 victory.

Sabalenka won the first set by a narrow margin but failed to go past Swiatek in the second set. However, the 27-year-old made a strong comeback in the third set and dominated the win by 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek, French Open 2025 Semifinals: Match stats While Sabalenka secured 62 total points and hit 20 winners during the match. She delivered three aces, outpacing Swiatek's single ace.

Sabalenka's first-serve win percentage was 47%, while her second-serve resulted in a 65% success rate. She converted eight out of her 10 break-point opportunities. While Swiatek had 42 unforced errors compared, Sabalenka on the other hand, registered 25 errors.

Aryna will now face the winner of the other semifinal clash between Coco Gauff (USA) and Lois Boisson (France). The Women's Singles final is scheduled for June 7. In the Men's singles semifinals Carlos Alcaraz will face Lorenzo Musetti and Novak Djokovic will encounter Jannik Sinner.

Key dates of the French Open 2025 Women's Semifinals: June 5

Men's Semifinals: June 6

Women’s Final: June 7

Men’s Final: June 8

French Open 2025: Live Streaming details in India Tennis fans in India can catch all the live action of the French Open 2025 on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in English as well as regional languages.

For digital viewers, live streaming will be available on - SonyLIV (with a subscription), JioTV, and FanCode (mobile app and website)

Venue Details The tournaments are held at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. Major matches, such as the quarterfinals and finals, are scheduled across:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Court Suzanne-Lenglen