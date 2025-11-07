Aryna Sabalenka defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals Riyadh 2025; powers into semifinals with dominant win

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff at WTA Finals Riyadh 2025 in a quarterfinal clash, stamping her authority as world No.1 with a 7-6(5), 6-2 win that ended the American's tournament dreams. The Belarusian star's blend of raw power and ice-cold composure lit up the King Saud University Indoor Arena on Thursday night.

Aryna Sabalenka overpowers Coco Gauff in epic clash From the opening exchanges, it was clear this showdown would deliver fireworks. Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old sensation, grabbed an early break-even serving for the first set at 5-4. But Sabalenka refused to blink.

However, a drop shot from Gauff backfired spectacularly, allowing Sabalenka to unleash a forehand winner. The tiebreak turned into a rollercoaster, Gauff surged to 3-1, forcing Sabalenka to vent frustration by tossing her racquet. Yet, the top seed flipped the script with pinpoint serves and ruthless aggression.

Also Read | Teen prodigy to French Open Glory: All you need to know about Coco Gauff

Double faults continued to haunt Gauff (six in total), including a crucial one that gifted Sabalenka a 6-4 lead. She pounced, sealing the set with a flawless plus-one forehand.

The second set saw Sabalenka shift into overdrive. She converted five of six break points while Gauff managed only three from seven. Breaking back instantly after a rare lapse, Sabalenka closed it out convincingly, improving to 3-0 in round-robin play.

Coco Gauff's heartbreaking early exit: Eliminated before the match even started In a stunning twist, Coco Gauff was already knocked out before hitting a ball against Aryna Sabalenka. Jessica Pegula's earlier 6-2, 6-3 rout of Jasmine Paolini created unbreakable tiebreakers.

WTA rules prioritize matches won, head-to-head, sets percentage, then games. With Pegula reaching 2-1, Gauff's losses to both her and Sabalenka, plus poorer metrics from double-fault-plagued games, meant no scenario kept her alive. Even a straight-sets upset wouldn't suffice.

Semifinals preview: Aryna Sabalenka eyes first WTA finals crown Friday's semifinals promise more drama:

Aryna Sabalenka (3-0) vs Amanda Anisimova (2-1)

Jessica Pegula (2-1) vs Elena Rybakina (3-0)